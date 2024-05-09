CAMS Q4 Results: Profit Rises 38.5% To Rs 103 Crore
In comparison, the company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 74.36 crore in the year-ago period, Computer Age Management Services Ltd said in a statement.
Registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds CAMS on Thursday reported a 38.5% surge in profit after tax to Rs 103 crore for three months ended March this year, driven by robust performance across the business streams.
Its revenue grew 24.6% to Rs 310.46 crore in January-March of the financial year 2023-24 from Rs 249.24 crore a year ago.
"We had an excellent quarter in terms of posting strong financial results, with quarterly revenue and PAT growing at 24.6% and 38.7% YoY (year-on-year).
"All these numbers are a culmination and deep vindication of robust performance across our revenue streams and are reflective of deep business and operational focus of our teams," Anuj Kumar, Managing Director of CAMS, said.
The company said that revenues from the mutual fund business rose 21% YoY, while that from non-mutual fund streams surged 52% YoY.
For the full financial year 2023-24, the company's PAT stood at Rs 353.64 crore, marking a 24% YoY growth and revenues were at Rs 1,136.52 crore in FY24, up 17% from the preceding fiscal.