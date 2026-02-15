Not A 'Now Or Never' Moment But A 'We Are Ready' Moment: PM Modi Hails Budget 2026

This year's Budget was not a 'now or never moment' born out of compulsion but a 'we are ready' moment born out of preparation and inspiration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, asserting that it reflects India's "yearning" to become a developed nation.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Modi asserted that none of his government's budgets have been made with an attitude of creating a run-of-the-mill ‘bahi khata' documents as "that is not our approach".

Recalling that a few years ago, he had declared from the ramparts of the Red Fort, that 'Yahi Samay Hai, Sahi Samay Hai”, Modi said a "now is the time" sense of purpose has always been there within his government.

"But today, that sense of urgency has become a national conviction, a whole-of-society resolve. There is a new confidence in our nation," he said.

"Our national character has revealed itself even in times of different kinds of challenges and we are a bright spot of growth even in difficult global circumstances," he said.

Asked whether he has determined that India is now ready to launch into the next phase of development toward a moonshot for Viksit Bharat by 2047 and was it a now-or-never situation, Modi said the post-pandemic world order is opening new doors for India with countries eager to partner with it in trade and innovation.

"We have a young and increasingly skilled population; and we are focusing on strong growth accompanied by low inflation and macroeconomic stability. Our youth are creating waves in fields as diverse as space, sports and startups. We have ensured political stability and a reform-oriented policy environment," the prime minister said.

"And because of these developments, people are seeing this as a historic opportunity for India. Even as these developments were gaining momentum, the nation also witnessed the historic Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which infused the people with a sense of mission," he said in a written interview.

Pointing to the the behavioural transformations that have taken root over the last few years, Modi said whether it is cleanliness or any other issue, people know that building a developed nation is not just about infrastructure or economy, but also about social habits.

"So, this is not a ‘now or never' moment born out of compulsion. It is a ‘we are ready' moment born out of preparation and inspiration. This Budget reflects this yearning to become a developed nation," Modi said.

Therefore, this budget should not be seen just as Budget 2026 but as the first budget in the second quarter of the 21st century, he said.

This budget consolidates the gains made since 2014 and builds upon them to impart momentum for the next quarter-century. Just as the decisions and initiatives taken in the 1920s laid the foundation for Independence in 1947, the decisions we are taking now are laying the foundation for Viksit Bharat by 2047," he asserted.

Modi said none of his government's budgets have been made with an attitude of creating a run-of-the-mill ‘bahi khata' documents.

"Because that is not our approach. It is my privilege that people's blessings have been with me for a long time, and I have served for 25 years as the head of government, first at the state level and now at the national level. If one takes a closer look at my approach in the last 25 years, it becomes clear that our work doesn't happen in bits and pieces.

"There is a broader strategy, a plan of action and an effective implementation that reflects the ‘whole of the nation' thinking, continuity of purpose and a long-term vision, progressively unfolding step by step, year after year," Modi said.

Since 2014, the nation has come to view the Budget as far more than a ledger of numbers, facts, or ad hoc announcements, he said.

Modi asserted that each budget has contained intent, a clear-cut roadmap, and a sequence of actions, each with stated timelines for achieving them. Then we focus on implementation, and in the next Budget, it is taken to the next logical step, he said.

In these years, we have addressed the structural gaps left behind by earlier administrations, undertaken bold structural reforms, expanded opportunities for the poor, empowered our youth, strengthened the role of women and ensured dignity and security for our farmers, he said.

"Along with this, we deployed an inclusive, tech-driven, yet human-centric welfare architecture that reaches the last mile and leaves no one behind," Modi said.

At every stage, the guiding focus has been nation-building, strengthening the economy and laying the foundations of Viksit Bharat, the prime minister said.

"This Budget represents the next level in this journey, imparting momentum to our ‘Reform Express.' It is designed to accelerate momentum and prepare our youth for the opportunities of a rapidly changing world," he said.

