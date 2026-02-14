India AI Impact Summit 2026: PM Modi To Meet Tech Titans As India Eyes $100 Billion Investments

Narendra Modi will be the central figure of the upcoming India AI Impact Summit 2026, with the Prime Minister scheduled to hold high-stakes meetings with 35 to 40 of the world's most influential technology executives on Feb 19, sources have told NDTV Profit.

The network can further confirm that the Modi government is aiming to secure approximately $100 billion in investment commitment during the summit. The target seeks to build upon previous momentum, as Microsoft, Amazon and Google had collectively committed around $67.5 billion towards AI and data centre infrastructure in India earlier.

Given the sheer scale of the current summit, which hosts about 100 top global tech firms among more than 800 participating companies, government officials remain optimistic that the new wave of investments will surpass those previously pledged.

The prestigious attendee list features a mix of global tech titans and Indian industrial leaders, including Microsoft founder Bill Gates, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, alongside Sunil Bharti Mittal and N. Chandrasekaran.

Senior officials from major global platforms such as Netflix, Zoom, and Amazon are also expected to join the dialogue, although Nvidia CEO Huang Jensen has recently opted out of the event, citing unforeseen circumstances. Nvidia has vowed to send a high-ranking delegate in order to make up for the absence of Haung.

The discussions between the Prime Minister and the CEOs are expected to be around specific investment roadmaps and the potential for large-scale employment generation through AI adoption.

