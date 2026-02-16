Iran-US Tensions: IndiGo Extends Flight Cancellations For These International Destinations Till March 28

IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation issued a travel advisory on Monday regarding the extension of the flight cancellations that the airline had issued due to the US-Iran tensions. The airline, in an update shared on social media, said flights to Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku and Tashkent will remain cancelled till March 28.

"The safety and well-being of our customers and crew remain our highest priority, and we continue to closely monitor the situation while reviewing schedules to minimise inconvenience," the airline said.

Notably, Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku and Tashkent are prominent tourist attractions of Georgia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, respectively.

IndiGo referred customers to a website to explore alternate options for travel or obtain a full refund.

"Customers may visit https://goindigo.in/plan-b.html to explore alternate travel options or opt for a full refund. We appreciate your understanding and patience," it added.

The airline cited "the ongoing developments in the region around Iran and its associated airspace" as the reason for extending the cancellations. This comes in the wake of escalating tensions between the US and Iran, over the former's objection to the latter's nuclear program along with Washington's disapproval of Tehran's repression of the widespread anti-government protests which lead to many killings and deaths numbering in the thousands, according to human rights groups.

The airline had previously extended its flight cancellations regarding the aforementioned regions to Feb.11, after having initially cancelled the flights till Jan. 26.

US President Donald Trump has been pushing for a nuclear deal with Iran which involves the latter having no nuclear weapons, limited enrichment and meticulous verification via the International Atomic Energy Agency.

