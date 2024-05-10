Bank Of Baroda Q4 Results: Profit Up 2%, Asset Quality Improves

Bank of Baroda reported 2.3% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 4,886 crore in the quarter-ended March, beating analysts' estimates, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg had pegged the net profit at Rs 4,533.64 crore. Sequentially, the net profit was up 6.7%.

The bottom line was weighed down by rise in operating expenses during the quarter. At the same time, other income grew 20.9% year-on-year to Rs 4,191.5 crore in Q4.

Net interest income, or core income, rose 2.3% year-on-year to Rs 11,792 crore during the quarter.

The net interest margin stood at 3.27%, down 26 basis points from the previous year. Further, the growth in yield on advances outpaced the rise in cost of deposits, thereby improving margin by 17 bps sequentially.