Bharat Forge Q4 Results: Profit Surges 78%

Bharat Forge Ltd. reported a 78% jump in its net profit for January-March period.
The bottom line of the company stood at Rs 227 crore during the March-ended quarter, as compared to Rs 128 crore profit registered during the year-ago period, according to a stock exchange filing.
Revenue up 14.7% to Rs 4,164 crore versus Rs 3,629 crore.
Net profit up 77.8% to Rs 227 crore versus Rs 128 crore.
Ebitda up 46.7% to Rs 643 crore versus Rs 439 crore.
Margin at 15.4% versus 12.1%.
This is a developing story...