Bharat Forge Q4 Results: Profit Surges 78%
Bharat Forge Q4 Results: Profit Surges 78%

08 May 2024, 02:04 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bharat Forge signage is displayed at the entrance of its headquarter (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Bharat Forge signage is displayed at the entrance of its headquarter (Source: Company website)

Bharat Forge Ltd. reported a 78% jump in its net profit for January-March period.

The bottom line of the company stood at Rs 227 crore during the March-ended quarter, as compared to Rs 128 crore profit registered during the year-ago period, according to a stock exchange filing.

Bharat Forge Q4 Results (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 14.7% to Rs 4,164 crore versus Rs 3,629 crore.

  • Net profit up 77.8% to Rs 227 crore versus Rs 128 crore.

  • Ebitda up 46.7% to Rs 643 crore versus Rs 439 crore.

  • Margin at 15.4% versus 12.1%.

This is a developing story...

