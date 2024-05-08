BSE Q4 Results: Profit Rises 20.62%, Announces Dividend Of Rs 15
The Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. has reported a 20.62% jump in net profit to Rs 106.89 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.
BSE also delivered 110.36% revenue growth to Rs 544.77 crore in the January-March period, in comparison with Rs 88.61 crore over the same quarter last year.
BSE Q4 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 110.36% to Rs 544.77 crore versus Rs 258.96 crore.
Ebitda up 19.84% to Rs 152.44 crore versus Rs 127.2 crore.
Ebitda margin narrows 2,114 bps to 27.98% versus 49.11%.
Net profit up 20.62% to Rs 106.89 crore versus Rs 88.61 crore.
In the previous fiscal, BSE continued to have a market share of 89% and enabled issuers to raise Rs 21.3 lakh crore through equity, debt, commercial papers and bonds, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
In the last financial year, BSE traded 11.3 contracts in the equity derivatives segment, generating a total revenue of Rs 176 crore since the relaunch on May 15, 2023. The average daily turnover in equity cash segment for the previous fiscal was at Rs 6,622 crore.
The company said that 52 contracts of Sensex were traded and represented a national turnover of over Rs 388 lakh crore, while the premium turnover stood at Rs 30,750 crore.
The trading platform has announced a dividend of Rs 15 per share for fiscal 2024, which will be paid after approval from shareholders at the annual general meeting.
The record date for determining the shareholders who will receive the final dividend is June 14, and the payment will be made on or before Aug. 13.