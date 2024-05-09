Hindustan Petroleum Q4 Results: Profit Rises Fivefold, Declares Bonus Issue And Dividend

Hindustan Petroleum Corp.'s fourth-quarter profit rose more than five times, meeting analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit rose 437% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 2,842.75 crore in the quarter-ended March, according to its exchange filing on Thursday. This compares with a Rs 2,957.84-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Average gross refining margin for FY24 fell nearly 25% to $9.08 per barrel of oil, as compared with $12.09 per barrel in the previous fiscal.