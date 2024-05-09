Punjab National Bank Q4 Results: Profit Rises Twofold To Rs 3,010 Crore

Punjab National Bank Ltd.'s profit rose in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, beating analysts' estimates.

The public sector lender's standalone net profit rose 159% year-on-year to Rs 3,010.2 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 2,276.99 crore.

PNB Q4 Results Highlights (Standalone)

Net interest income up 9% to Rs 10,363 crore. (YoY)

Net profit up 159% to Rs 3,010 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,276.99 crore). (YoY)

Gross NPA at 5.73% vs 6.24% (QoQ)

NNPA at 0.73% vs 0.96% (QoQ)

(This is a developing story)