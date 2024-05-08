ADVERTISEMENT
Tata Power Q4 Results: Profit Rises 11.37%, Beats Estimates
Tata Power's Q4 net profit beats analysts' estimates, rises by 11.37% to Rs 1,045.59 crore.
Tata Power Co.'s consolidated net profit rose 11.37% in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024, beating analysts' estimates.
The integrated power company's consolidated net profit increased to Rs 1,045.59 crore in the quarter-ended March, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had set a consensus estimate of Rs 949.6 crore.
Tata Power Q4 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 27.24% to Rs 15,846.58 crore versus Rs 12,453.76 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 16,009.31 crore).
Ebitda up 20.96% to Rs 2,331.83 crore vs Rs 1,927.71 crore (Estimate: Rs 2,787 crore).
Margin narrows 76 basis points to 14.71% vs 15.47% (Estimate: 17%).
Net profit up 11.37% to Rs 1,045.59 crore vs Rs 938.81 crore (Estimate: Rs 949.6 crore).
