Muthoot Microfin Q4 Profit Up 27% To Rs 120 Crore
The net interest income (NII) grew 47% to Rs 400 crore during the March quarter of FY24.
Muthoot Microfin Ltd. on Monday reported a 27% rise in its profit after tax at Rs 119.76 crore during March quarter of 2023-24. The non-banking finance company had reported a profit after tax of Rs 94.56 crore in the corresponding fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, according to a regulatory filing.
The net interest income grew 47% to Rs 400 crore during the March quarter from Rs 272 crore in the year-ago period.
For 2023-24 fiscal, PAT grew over two-fold to Rs 450 crore.
The NII rose 56% to Rs 1,361 crore in the financial year-ended March 2024.
