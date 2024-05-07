Voltas Q4 Results: Profit Falls 23%, Misses Estimates

Voltas Ltd.'s net profit declined in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, missing analysts' estimates.

The air conditioner maker's net profit fell 22.8% year-on-year to Rs 110.6 crore in the quarter-ended March 2024, according to an exchange filing issued on Tuesday. This compares with the Rs 208-crore consensus estimate of analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Revenue from operations, on the other hand, beat estimates. It rose 42.1% to Rs 4,203 crore during the period.

The company has also announced a dividend of Rs 5.5 per share.