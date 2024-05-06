Gujarat Gas Q4 Results: Profit Jumps 86%, Margin Expands

Gujarat Gas's total sales volume rose 5.8% quarter-on-quarter to 9.69 million metric standard cubic meter per day.

The highest volume growth was seen in the petroleum natural gas domestic segment, where sales volume grew 19.7% sequentially to 0.85 million metric standard cubic meter per day.

The compressed natural gas segment, which on average accounts for 30% of Gujarat Gas's total sales volume, continued to witness momentum. According to the company, consumer benefits due to favourable government policies have helped support volume growth.