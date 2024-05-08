TVS Motor Q4 Results: Profit Rises 18.31%, But Misses Estimates

TVS Motor Co.'s net profit rose in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, though it missed analysts' estimates.

Net profit of the Chennai-based automaker increased 18.31% year-on-year to Rs 485.43 crore in the January-March period, on the back of revenue that rose 23.68% to Rs 8,168.84 crore, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the top line at Rs 7,975 crore and the bottom line at Rs 530.40 crore.