Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Q4 Results: Profit Surges 36%, Beats Estimates

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.'s net profit, for the January-March period of fiscal 2024, surpassed analysts' estimates.

The bottom line of the pharmaceutical company in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 1,310 crore, a jump of 36.4% from the year-ago period, according to a stock exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 1,215-crore estimate that analysts tracked by Bloomberg had projected.