SBI Q4 Results: Profit Rises 24%, Beats Estimates

India's largest lender State Bank of India reported a net profit rise of 24% in the quarter ended March 31, on lower provisions.

SBI saw its net profit rise to Rs 20,968 crore during the fourth quarter, compared to Rs 16,695 crore. Sequentially, the bottom line jumped 125%.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 12,340 crore for the quarter.

Net interest income, or core income, rose 3% on year to Rs 41,655 crore in March quarter.