Asian Paints Q4 Results: Profit Rises 1.34%, Meets Estimates

Asian Paints Ltd.'s fourth-quarter profit increased, meeting analysts' estimates.
India's largest paintmaker's consolidated net profit rose 1.34% year-on-year to Rs 1,275.3 crore in the January-March period, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 1,332.78-crore consensus forecast of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Asian Paints Q4 FY24 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue fell 0.65% to Rs 8,730.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 9,126.68 crore).
Operating profit fell 9.29% to Rs 1,691.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,943.85 crore).
Margin expanded to 19.37% from 21.22% (Bloomberg estimate: 21.3%).
The board of Asian Paints recommended a final dividend of Rs 28.15 per share for the last fiscal.
Shares of Asian Paints were trading 1.77% lower as of 1:45 p.m. after the results were announced, as compared with 1.03% on the S&P BSE Sensex.