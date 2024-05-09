Asian Paints Q4 Results: Profit Rises 1.34%, Meets Estimates

Asian Paints Q4 FY24 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue fell 0.65% to Rs 8,730.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 9,126.68 crore).

Operating profit fell 9.29% to Rs 1,691.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,943.85 crore).

Margin expanded to 19.37% from 21.22% (Bloomberg estimate: 21.3%).

The board of Asian Paints recommended a final dividend of Rs 28.15 per share for the last fiscal.

Shares of Asian Paints were trading 1.77% lower as of 1:45 p.m. after the results were announced, as compared with 1.03% on the S&P BSE Sensex.