Lupin Q4 Results: Reports Flat Profit, Misses Estimates
Lupin's Q4 revenue rose 11.97% to Rs 4,960.7 crore as against an estimate of Rs 5,091.8 crore.
Lupin Ltd.'s consolidated net profit was flat in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024, and it missed analysts' estimates.
The company posted a net profit of Rs 439.43 crore in the quarter-ended March, in comparison with Rs 435.96 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 519.7 crore.
Lupin Q4 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11.97% at Rs 4,960.7 crore vs Rs 4,430.08 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,091.8 crore).
Ebitda up 72.51% at Rs 996.76 crore vs Rs 577.77 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 995.6 crore).
Margin at 20.09% vs 13.04% (Bloomberg estimate: 19.60%).
Net profit down 0.79% at Rs 439.43 crore vs Rs 435.96 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 519.7 crore).
Shares of Lupin closed 1.71% higher at Rs 1,683.10 apiece, as compared with a 0.15% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 on Monday.