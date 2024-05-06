Godrej Consumer Products Q4 Results: Reports Surprise Loss, Revenue Rises 5.8%

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. has posted a net loss in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, even as revenue grew in line with analysts' estimates.

The maker of Goodknight mosquito repellent and Cinthol soaps reported a net loss of Rs 1,893.21 crore in the quarter-ended March, as compared with a net profit of Rs 452.14 crore a year ago, according to an exchange filing issued on Monday. That compares with the Rs 507.2-crore consensus forecast of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The company has incurred a one-time exceptional loss of Rs 2,376 crore due to its restructuring strategy in the Godrej Africa, USA, and Middle East region. With the one-offs, GCPL reported a 22% growth in profit after tax.