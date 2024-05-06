Godrej Consumer Products Q4 Results: Reports Surprise Loss, Revenue Rises 5.8%
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. has posted a net loss in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, even as revenue grew in line with analysts' estimates.
The maker of Goodknight mosquito repellent and Cinthol soaps reported a net loss of Rs 1,893.21 crore in the quarter-ended March, as compared with a net profit of Rs 452.14 crore a year ago, according to an exchange filing issued on Monday. That compares with the Rs 507.2-crore consensus forecast of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
The company has incurred a one-time exceptional loss of Rs 2,376 crore due to its restructuring strategy in the Godrej Africa, USA, and Middle East region. With the one-offs, GCPL reported a 22% growth in profit after tax.
Godrej Consumer Q4 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5.8% at Rs 3,386 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,360.8 crore).
Ebitda loss at Rs 1,893.21 crore versus Ebitda of Rs 664.65 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 742.2 crore).
Underlying volume grew 12% during the quarter, and 9% organically.
India business reported a 7% increase in volume and 5% growth in sales to Rs 1,870 crore.
The board also recommended an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share for the financial year 2025.
Shares of GPCL closed 1.8% lower at Rs 1,228.85 apiece on the NSE, before the results were declared, as compared with a 0.15% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.