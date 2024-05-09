Bharat Petroleum Q4 Results: Profit Rises 24%, But Misses Estimates

Bharat Petroleum Corp.'s fourth-quarter profit rose to Rs 4,224 crore, but missed analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit increased 24.34% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 4,224 crore in the January-March period, according to its exchange filing on Thursday. This compares with a Rs 5,342-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The board also approved a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1, indicating that a shareholder holding one share of the company will be issued one more. The record date set for the same is June 22.