Bharat Petroleum Q4 Results: Profit Rises 24%, But Misses Estimates

NDTV ProfitEarningsBharat Petroleum Q4 Results: Profit Rises 24%, But Misses Estimates
The company's net profit increased 24.34% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 4,224 crore in the January-March period.

09 May 2024, 06:14 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
(Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Bharat Petroleum Corp.'s fourth-quarter profit rose to Rs 4,224 crore, but missed analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit increased 24.34% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 4,224 crore in the January-March period, according to its exchange filing on Thursday. This compares with a Rs 5,342-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The board also approved a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1, indicating that a shareholder holding one share of the company will be issued one more. The record date set for the same is June 22.

Bharat Petroleum Q4 FY24 Highlights (Standalone, QoQ)

  • Revenue up 1.62% to Rs 1.17 lakh crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1.2 lakh crore).

  • Ebitda up 47.97% to Rs 9,213 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 8,766 crore).

  • Margin at 7.9% vs 5.39% (Bloomberg estimate: 5.4%).

  • Net profit up 24.34% to Rs 4,224 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,342 crore).

Gross Refining Margin

Bharat Petroleum's average gross refining margin for fiscal 2024 stood at $14.14 per barrel, as compared with $20.24 per barrel margin in the previous financial year.

Operational Highlights

Bharat Petroleum's refinery throughput for the quarter rose 5.1% sequentially to 10.36 million metric tonne.

The oil marketer's market sales also saw a 2% uptick to 13.18 million metric tonne. For export sales, however, there was a 18% dip to 0.23 million metric tonne.

