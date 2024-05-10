NDTV ProfitEarningsAarti Industries Q4 Results: Profit Falls, But In Line With Estimates
Aarti Industries Q4 Results: Profit Falls, But In Line With Estimates

Aarti Industries posted a net profit of Rs 132 crore in Q4, as compared with Rs 149 crore in the year-ago period.

10 May 2024, 09:48 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;Aarti Industries website)</p></div>
(Source: Aarti Industries website)

Aarti Industries Ltd.'s net profit declined in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, though it was in line with analysts' estimates.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 132 crore in the quarter-ended March 31, 2024, in comparison with Rs 149 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 131 crore.

Aarti Industries Q4 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 7.06% to Rs 1,773 crore vs Rs 1,656 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,851 crore).

  • Ebitda up 12.3% to Rs 283 crore vs Rs 252 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 289 crore).

  • Margin expands 74 bps to 15.96% vs 15.21% (Bloomberg estimate: 15.6%).

  • Net profit down 11.4% at Rs 132 crore vs Rs 149 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 131 crore).

Shares of Aarti Industries closed 1.09% higher at Rs 672.5 apiece on Friday, as compared with a 0.44% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.

