Aarti Industries Q4 Results: Profit Falls, But In Line With Estimates

Aarti Industries Ltd.'s net profit declined in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, though it was in line with analysts' estimates.
The company posted a net profit of Rs 132 crore in the quarter-ended March 31, 2024, in comparison with Rs 149 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 131 crore.
Revenue up 7.06% to Rs 1,773 crore vs Rs 1,656 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,851 crore).
Ebitda up 12.3% to Rs 283 crore vs Rs 252 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 289 crore).
Margin expands 74 bps to 15.96% vs 15.21% (Bloomberg estimate: 15.6%).
Shares of Aarti Industries closed 1.09% higher at Rs 672.5 apiece on Friday, as compared with a 0.44% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.