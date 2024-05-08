Canara Bank Q4 Results: Profit Rises 18%, Meets Estimates

NDTV ProfitEarningsCanara Bank Q4 Results: Profit Rises 18%, Meets Estimates
08 May 2024, 01:51 PM IST
Canara Bank branch. (Source: NDTV Profit)

Canara Bank's standalone net profit grew in the fourth-quarter of fiscal 2024, meeting analysts' estimates.

Net profit rose 18% to Rs 3,757 crore in the March-January period. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had pegged the bottom line at Rs 3,744.57 crore for the quarter.

On a sequential basis, the net profit of the lender grew 2.7%.

Net interest income rose 11.2% to Rs 9,580.2 crore in the quarter under review.

Canara Bank Q4 FY24 Results Highlights (Standalone)

  • Net profit up 18% to Rs 3,757 crore (YoY).

  • Net interest income up 11.2% to Rs 9,580.2 crore (YoY).

  • Gross NPA at 4.23% versus 4.39% (QoQ).

  • Net NPA at 1.27% versus 1.32% (QoQ).

(This is a developing story).

