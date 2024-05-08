ADVERTISEMENT
Canara Bank Q4 Results: Profit Rises 18%, Meets Estimates
Net interest income rose 11.2% to Rs 9,580.2 crore in the quarter under review.
Canara Bank's standalone net profit grew in the fourth-quarter of fiscal 2024, meeting analysts' estimates.
Net profit rose 18% to Rs 3,757 crore in the March-January period. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had pegged the bottom line at Rs 3,744.57 crore for the quarter.
On a sequential basis, the net profit of the lender grew 2.7%.
Canara Bank Q4 FY24 Results Highlights (Standalone)
Net profit up 18% to Rs 3,757 crore (YoY).
Net interest income up 11.2% to Rs 9,580.2 crore (YoY).
Gross NPA at 4.23% versus 4.39% (QoQ).
Net NPA at 1.27% versus 1.32% (QoQ).
(This is a developing story).
