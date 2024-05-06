Marico Q4 Results: Profit Rises 5%, Meets Estimates
The net profit of the maker of Parachute hair oil rose 5% over the previous year to Rs 320 crore in the quarter ended March.
Marico Ltd.'s fourth-quarter profit rose as demand sentiment remained steady in line with previous quarters.
The net profit of the maker of Parachute hair oil rose 5% over the previous year to Rs 320 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing on Monday. That compares with the Rs 324.8 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Marico Q4 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2% to Rs 2,278 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,289.4 crore).
Operating profit rose 12.4% to Rs 442 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 444.6 crore).
Margin widened to 19.4 % versus 17.5%. (Bloomberg estimate: 19.4%).
Urban and rural consumption trends have now begun to converge, Marico said.
Shares of Marico rose 2.8% before the results were announced, as compared with a 0.2% decline in the broader benchmark Nifty 50.