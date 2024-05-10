Piramal Pharma Q4 Results: Profit Rises, But Misses Estimates

Piramal Pharma Ltd.'s consolidated net profit increased in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, but it missed analysts' estimates.

Net profit of the company rose two times year-on-year to Rs 101.27 crore in the quarter-ended March 31, 2024, as compared with Rs 50.11 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 208.47 crore.