Vedanta Aluminium, Power, Oil & Gas, Iron & Steel Shares Debut On BSE, NSE: Five Things To Know

Shares of Vedanta group's four demerged businesses made their stock market debut on the BSE and NSE, after a special pre-open session on Monday, June 15, marking the conclusion of the metals-to-mining conglomerate's mega demerger. Besides Vedanta Ltd, which is already listed, the shares of four newly created entities -- Vedanta Aluminium Metal (VAML), Vedanta Oil & Gas (VOGL), Vedanta Power and Vedanta Iron & Steel (VISL), got listed on the Indian stock market.

At 10 am, shares of Vedanta Aluminium Metal emerged as the strongest listing with its share price listed at Rs 527 per share on BSE and Rs 522 on the NSE. Vedanta Iron & Steel got listed at Rs 20 apiece on the NSE. Shares of Vedanta Power got listed ar rs 41.80 per share on the NSE, while shares of Vedanta Oil & Gas was listed at Rs 38 apiece on the NSE.

Vedanta Demerger: Here are five key things that investors must know:

The demerger is likely to unlock substantial value for shareholders since each entity will operate independently and raise capital as per business plans. The four Vedanta stocks will undergo price discovery in a special pre-open session which will be conducted between 9 - 10 am on BSE and NSE. Trading in the newly-listed Vedanta group firms' shares will begin at 10 am.

Shares of Vedanta gained 3% in early trade on June 15 ahead of the listing of its demerged entities. Vedanta stock opened higher at Rs 313.15 apiece as against its previous close of Rs 309.65 apiece on the BSE. The stock extended gains and rose nearly 3% to hit a high of Rs 318.45 apiece on the NSE. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 traded above 23,960 levels after the opening bell.

Vedanta shareholders had received one equity share in each of the four demerged cos for every one share held in the Anil Agarwal-led group. Investors should note that the newly-listed stocks will initially be placed in the trade-to-trade (T2T) segment. The segment requires compulsory delivery for all trades or transactions during the initial period. This will be applicable for the first 10 trading sessions. The merger plan was approved on May 1, 2026.

The listings come nearly six weeks after Vedanta Ltd. turned ex-demerger on April 30, 2026, when the stock's price was adjusted through a special pre-open session to reflect the separation of the four businesses. Hence, shareholders holding Vedanta stock as of the May 1 record date received one share each in the four newly created companies for every Vedanta share held.

The demerger of the group was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal in Dec. 2025. Under the 1:1 approved scheme, shareholders were mandated to receive one share of each demerged company for every one share held in Vedanta Ltd. During an investors' call after the fourth quarter financial results, Vedanta Resources CEO Deshnee Naidoo had said that the newly-listed Vedanta entities will trade by mid-June post-demerger.

Vedanta had earlier said that the demerger will help in simplifying Vedanta's corporate structure with sector-focussed independent businesses and provide opportunities to global investors, including sovereign wealth funds, retail and strategic investors, with direct investment opportunities in dedicated pure-play companies through Vedanta's assets. It will also provide a platform for individual units to pursue strategic agendas more freely and better align with customers, investment cycles and end markets.

According to domestic brokerage Nuvama Institional Equities, Vedanta and Vedanta Aluminium will likely remain large-caps, while more domestic flows are expected for Vedanta Ltd and Vedanta Alumnium. Emkay Global had described the exercise as a "pure-play transition", saying individual businesses could attract dedicated investor interest and potentially command higher valuations.

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