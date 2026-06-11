Vedanta's Four Demerged Arms To Get Listed On Exchanges On June 15 — Check Details

All four of Vedanta Ltd.'s demerged arms namely: Vedanta Oil & Gas Ltd., Vedanta Power Ltd., Vedanta Aluminum Metal Ltd., and Vedanta Iron and Steel Ltd. are slated for a June 15, 2026 listing on the exchanges

The scrips will be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of T Group of Securities and will be in trade-for-trade segment for 10 trading days, according to a notification on BSE on Thursday.

The listing follows a 5-way demerger of Vedanta aimed at unlocking value by allowing each business vertical to operate and raise capital independently while offering investors more direct exposure to specific sectors.

Vedanta's demerger was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal in December last year and after the listing each company will focus on its core business, with rebranding forming a key part of the group's long-term strategy. Investors will be able to trade shares of all five Vedanta Group companies independently on the bourses.

What Shareholders Will Receive

Under the 1:1 approved demerger scheme, shareholders will receive one share of each demerged company for every one share held in the currently listed Vedanta Ltd. entity.

It is important to note that given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (May 1 in this case) will not be eligible for the demerger. Therefore, investors who own shares in their demat account by April 30 will be the beneficiaries.

Vedanta Q4 Results (Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenue up 12% at Rs 51,524 crore versus Rs 45,899 crore (estimate of Rs 49,350 crore)

Ebitda up 22% at Rs 18,447 crore versus Rs 11,618 crore (estimate of Rs 18,100 crore)

Margin at 35.8% versus 33% (estimate of 34%)

Net profit up 20% at Rs 9,353 crore versus Rs 7,807 crore (estimate of Rs 8,100 crore)

Vedanta Share Price

Shares of Vedanta ended 1.87% higher at Rs 304.90 apiece on the NSE on Thursday, compared to a 0.23% advance in the Nifty index.

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