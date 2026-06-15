Mutual Funds Bought Adani Enterprises, ICICI Bank, Eternal; Sold Vedanta, MTAR Tech, Infosys In May

Mutual funds turned more tactical in May 2026, increasing exposure to banking, oil and gas, internet and new-age technology stocks, while sharply trimming holdings in IT, metals, and power equipment names. The sectoral reshuffle comes as fund managers continue to deploy inflows into large private lenders and internet-focused businesses, while booking profits in pockets that have seen strong rallies over the past year.

Banking stocks attracted the strongest buying interest from mutual funds during the month, alongside oil & gas companies and new-age technology and internet businesses.

On the other hand, fund managers reduced exposure to IT services companies, metals stocks and power equipment makers, suggesting caution toward sectors facing valuation concerns and near-term earnings uncertainties.

Large-Cap Activity: Private Banks Back in Favour

Among large-cap stocks, mutual fund houses increased exposure in ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries and Eternal.

On the selling side, funds reduced exposure to Infosys, Vedanta, Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India and Polycab India.

Mid-Cap Activity: Internet And Energy Themes Gain Traction

In the mid-cap segment, mutual funds added exposure to Lenskart, Billionbrains (Groww), JSW Energy, PB Fintech and Indus Towers.

Meanwhile, holdings in GE Vernova T&D, BSE, Hitachi Energy, Oracle Financial Services Software and SAIL were pared.

Smallcap Activity: Gas Utilities Preferred

Among small-cap stocks, mutual funds bought Gujarat Gas, Indraprastha Gas, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Pine Labs and Bandhan Bank.

Selling was seen in MTAR Technologies, Cohance Lifesciences, GE Shipping, E2E Networks and CEAT.

At A Glance

Top five stocks bought by mutual funds:

Large cap: ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Adani Ent, Reliance Ind, & Eternal Ltd.

Mid-caps: Lenskart, Billionbrains (Groww), JSW Energy, PB Fintech, & Indus Towers

Small-caps: Gujarat Gas, Indraprastha Gas, Sona BLW, Pine Labs, and Bandhan Bank

Top five stocks sold by mutual funds:

Large cap: Infosys, Vedanta, Bank of Baroda, SBI, and Polycab India

Mid-caps: GE Vernova T&D, BSE, Hitachi Energy, Oracle Fin Serv, and SAIL

Small-caps: MTAR Tech, Cohance Lifesciences, GE Shipping, E2E Networks, and CEAT

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