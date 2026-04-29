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Vedanta Q4 Results: Profit Beats Estimates, Revenue Up 12%

Vedanta's Q4 performance was led by growth in the aluminium and zinc segments.

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Vedanta Q4 Results: Profit Beats Estimates, Revenue Up 12%
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  • Vedanta's Q4 revenue rose 12% to Rs 51,524 crore, surpassing estimates
  • EBITDA increased 22% to Rs 18,447 crore, beating analyst expectations
  • Net profit grew 20% to Rs 9,353 crore, exceeding projected Rs 8,100 crore
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Vedanta Ltd. reported than projected net profit in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2026, on the back of solid revenue growth.

Vedanta Q4 Results (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue up 12% at Rs 51,524 crore versus Rs 45,899 crore (estimate of Rs 49,350 crore)
  • Ebitda up 22% at Rs 18,447 crore versus Rs 11,618 crore (estimate of Rs 18,100 crore)
  • Margin at 35.8% versus 33% (estimate of 34%)
  • Net profit up 20% at Rs 9,353 crore versus Rs 7,807 crore (estimate of Rs 8,100 crore)

Vedanta's Q4 performance was led by growth in the aluminium and zinc segments. Zinc revenue increased 19.45% quarter on quarter, although Zinc International continued to weigh on overall performance, with revenue declining 10% QoQ.

Growth in the Zinc India business was driven by higher silver prices, with silver revenue rising by over 50% QoQ. As a result, Zinc India EBITDA increased by more than 27% on a quarter‑on‑quarter basis.

The aluminium business also reported a strong quarter, with EBITDA rising by over 20% QoQ, supported by higher aluminium prices. Aluminium revenue grew 11.18% quarter on quarter.

Vedanta Share Price Movement

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