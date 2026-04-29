Vedanta Q4 Results: Profit Beats Estimates, Revenue Up 12%

Vedanta Ltd. reported than projected net profit in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2026, on the back of solid revenue growth.

Vedanta Q4 Results (Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenue up 12% at Rs 51,524 crore versus Rs 45,899 crore (estimate of Rs 49,350 crore)

Ebitda up 22% at Rs 18,447 crore versus Rs 11,618 crore (estimate of Rs 18,100 crore)

Margin at 35.8% versus 33% (estimate of 34%)

Net profit up 20% at Rs 9,353 crore versus Rs 7,807 crore (estimate of Rs 8,100 crore)

Vedanta's Q4 performance was led by growth in the aluminium and zinc segments. Zinc revenue increased 19.45% quarter on quarter, although Zinc International continued to weigh on overall performance, with revenue declining 10% QoQ.

Growth in the Zinc India business was driven by higher silver prices, with silver revenue rising by over 50% QoQ. As a result, Zinc India EBITDA increased by more than 27% on a quarter‑on‑quarter basis.

The aluminium business also reported a strong quarter, with EBITDA rising by over 20% QoQ, supported by higher aluminium prices. Aluminium revenue grew 11.18% quarter on quarter.

Vedanta Share Price Movement

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