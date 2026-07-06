'Why I Love Mumbaikars': Radhika Gupta Praises Mumbai's 'Professionalism, Grit' Amid Heavy Rains

Edelweiss Mutual Fund Chief Executive Officer Radhika Gupta's post praising the resilience of Mumbaikars amid the city's relentless monsoon downpour has sparked widespread chatter on social media.

In a post on X, Gupta wrote, "Days like today remind me why I love Mumbaikars." She added, "Yes, the rain is relentless. Yes, it disrupts lives. But the professionalism, grit and quiet determination of people never ceases to amaze me. People show up, adapt, and keep showing up."

She went on to say, "We can debate many things about the city, but its people are extraordinary. They are what make Mumbai, Mumbai."

Gupta's post comes amid a spell of heavy rainfall that has battered Mumbai and its surrounding regions over the past three days, claiming at least 10 lives.

Six people, including five children, died on Sunday night when a portion of a three-storey chawl collapsed in Mankhurd's Janata Nagar area.

The toll also includes two deaths linked to a tree fall, one person who died after falling into an open manhole, and a child who died in Chembur following another tree fall after the heavy rain.

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The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rain at isolated places, and gusty winds, prompting authorities to declare a holiday for schools and colleges across the four districts on Monday.

The rains have also disrupted both rail and road connectivity between Mumbai and Pune, with landslides in the Bhor Ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala, forcing the Central Railway to cancel 16 trains and divert several others, and a separate landslide on the Missing Link section of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway leading to the closure of the Mumbai-bound lane.

Amid the disruption, Gupta's post struck a chord with several users online, many of whom echoed her sentiment about the city's residents continuing to adapt and carry on despite the persistent challenges posed by the weather.

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