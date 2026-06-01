West Asia Tensions: Kuwait Air Defenses Intercept Fresh Wave Of Hostile Missiles, Drones

Kuwait's air defence systems sprang into action on Monday, intercepting a fresh wave of hostile missile and drone attacks as the country continues to face aerial threats amid the broader regional conflict involving Iran and the United States.

The Kuwait Army's General Headquarters confirmed the development in an official statement posted on X.

"The Kuwaiti air defenses are currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks," the statement read, adding that any explosion sounds heard by residents were the result of air defence systems intercepting the hostile threats.

The public was urged to follow all security and safety instructions issued by competent authorities.

Earlier on May 28 also the Kuwaiti air defence was engaged in confronting hostile missile and drone attacks.

Meanwhile, Iran has restored access to a significant portion of its underground missile infrastructure following months of excavation and repair work, highlighting the "limits to US bombing strategy", which was focused on sealing tunnel entrances, according to a news report by CNN.

As developments follow, US President Donald Trump has requested further amendments to a proposed agreement with Iran aimed at prolonging a ceasefire, CBS News reported.

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According to reports, the newest draft incorporates a 60-day cessation of hostilities, measures to unlock the Strait of Hormuz, and a framework to resume negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme. However, an official agreement has not yet been declared.

A high-level White House session held on Friday to reach a "final determination" concluded without any definitive resolution.

Trump signalled that blocking Iran from engineering nuclear armaments continues to be a core element of the potential pact.

"The one guarantee that I have to have is that there will be no nuclear weapons," he asserted during a broadcast interview on Fox News.

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The US President further mentioned that he was in "no hurry" to finalise a pact. According to Axios, Trump demanded multiple revisions during the Friday session and has subsequently pushed for additional modifications.

As tensions in West Asia continue to escalate with no immediate end in sight, Kuwaiti authorities have repeatedly called on residents to remain calm and comply with official safety guidelines during active interception operations.

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