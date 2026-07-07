Oil Tanker Hit By 'Unknown Projectile' In Strait Of Hormuz, Says Maritime Agency

An oil tanker was hit by an unknown projectile on its port side, causing a fire, while transiting southbound 8 nautical miles east of Limah, Oman, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Tuesday.

The incident was reported at 2119 UTC on Monday, with the source identified as the vessel's master, UKMTO said in its alert, designated ATTACK 080-26.

No casualties or environmental impact were reported, the agency added.

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Authorities are investigating the incident, UKMTO said, advising vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity to the agency.

The post, shared on X, was accompanied by a map showing the location of the incident near Limah, along the Omani coastline close to the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, citing a US official, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired at least two missiles at commercial ships transiting the Hormuz.

The official told Ravid that two commercial ships were hit and suffered significant damage, though no casualties were reported.

The attack adds to a string of recent incidents in the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman, a critical global oil chokepoint that has witnessed heightened maritime security tensions in recent months amid Iran war.

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UKMTO and regional maritime security agencies have repeatedly flagged the area as high-risk, citing recurring reports of vessels being struck by unidentified projectiles, drone activity and aggressive naval encounters involving Iranian forces.

Commercial shipping through the strait has faced repeated disruptions in recent weeks amid the wider regional conflict, with several tankers and cargo vessels targeted in similar attacks since earlier this year.

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