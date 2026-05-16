Weekly Tech Wrap: iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max Colours, iOS 26.5 Rollout, Motorola Razr Fold, Googlebook Launched, More

In perhaps the last major software update before the highly anticipated, AI-packed iOS 27 lands at Worldwide Developers Conference in June, Apple released iOS 26.5, with features like end-to-end RCS encryption, Suggested Places in Apple Maps, and more. iOS 27, on the other hand, was tipped by none other than Bloomberg's Mark Gurman to bring a customisable Camera app, offering users more control over the interface.

iOS-to-Android RCS messaging (and vice versa) received end-to-end encryption — it was a long time coming. Meanwhile, fresh rumours circulated around the possible colours and design of the iPhone 18 Pro lineup — Dark Cherry should be really exciting to see if it makes the cut!

Among the gadget arrivals this week were Motorola's debut book-style foldable — Razr Fold — which came to India after its global debut in March, and the Googlebook, a new laptop lineup that will hit the markets this fall. The India launch dates for Realme 16T 5G and Oppo Find X9 Ultra/Find X9s were confirmed as well.

In other news, Instagram released Instants, temporary photos that disappear after viewing, even as WhatsApp introduced Incognito Chat with Meta AI to keep those secret conversations with today's virtual pals — well — secret.

Here's the tech wrap for this week.

Apple iOS 26.5 Rolls Out

Apple rolled out iOS 26.5 for iPhone users with compatible devices launched from 2019 onwards. Key highlights of the update include end-to-end RCS encryption, along with ads and suggested places in Apple Maps. READ MORE

Customisable Camera App With iOS 27

Apple is also reportedly preparing a customisable Camera app with the iOS 27 update. Users will gain greater control over the camera interface, allowing them to choose which features appear and where they are positioned. READ MORE

End-To-End Encryption For Android-To-iPhone RCS Chats

End-to-end encrypted RCS messaging has been introduced in beta for iPhone users on iOS 26.5 and Android users on the latest Google Messages app. A lock icon will indicate that conversations are protected. READ MORE

Realme 16T 5G Launch Date Confirmed

The Realme 16T 5G is confirmed to launch in India on May 22, featuring a massive 8,000mAh Titan battery while maintaining an 8.88 mm profile. It includes a squircle camera module with dual lenses, selfie mirror, and LED flash. READ MORE

Motorola Razr Fold Comes To India

Motorola launched its book-style foldable, the Razr Fold, in India. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, it offers a 6.6-inch cover display and 8.1-inch inner display, and comes with a 6,000mAh battery and triple 50MP rear cameras. READ MORE

Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s Launch Date

Oppo is scheduled to release the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s in India on May 21 — both emphasising advanced Hasselblad imaging. The Find X9 Ultra includes a 200MP main sensor and 200MP 3x telephoto lens, while the Find X9s features triple 50MP cameras. READ MORE

Googlebook Announced

Google announced Googlebook, a new laptop lineup coming this fall. It merges ChromeOS and Android into a single unified operating system for better phone-laptop connectivity and integrates deeper Gemini AI capabilities. READ MORE

Instagram Instants

Instagram introduced Instants, which are temporary photos that disappear after being viewed. They appear as a stack in the bottom right corner of the inbox. READ MORE

WhatsApp Incognito Chat With Meta AI

WhatsApp launched Incognito Chat with Meta AI, enabling fully private conversations with the AI assistant. These chats remain invisible to others and to Meta itself. READ MORE

iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max Colours Tipped

The iPhone 18 Pro lineup is expected to be available in four colours: Dark Grey, Silver, Sky Blue, and Dark Cherry. Among these, Dark Cherry is creating significant excitement as a fresh, premium wine-red shade. READ MORE

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