Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Colours And Design — What Camera Cover Images Reveal

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro line is likely to hit the shelves this September, corresponding to the usual fall launch cycle of the flagship iPhones. The rumour mill around Apple's next is churning fast, and leaks continue to pour in — the latest one being around iPhone 18 Pro's colours. Purported camera cover images of the Pro range have leaked, offering a glimpse of the colourways — which highlights a signature shade for the lineup — along with the design, particularly the large camera island.

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Colours And Design

The leaks, shared on Chinese social platforms and reportedly from third-party suppliers, offer a hint into the possible colour options and Apple's possible pathway for the design of its flagship series for 2026.

The images suggest Apple will offer four colour choices with the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max: Dark Grey, Silver, Sky Blue, and a new standout shade called Dark Cherry. Dark Grey and Silver maintain the classic look that Apple's Pro devices are usually expected in. However, with Sky Blue and Dark Cherry, the Cupertino-based tech major intends to add vibrancy and expression to the devices while keeping the finish premium-looking.

Dark Cherry, in particular, is generating a fair bit of buzz as a fresh, wine-like red premium finish, which is set to take forward Apple's strategy of exclusive Pro-only colours like Cosmic Orange and Desert Titanium.

For a second year in a row, Apple may skip the traditional Black option that earlier Pro models came clad in. The 2025 models — iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max — were the first to arrive sans-Black, and Apple now appears to be focusing on unique, generation-specific colours.

On the design front, the camera cover images point to the retention of the large camera island on the rear, which was seen in recent Pro models. There are no signs of a major structural redesign.

However, these are still “testing” times for Apple's forthcoming flagship series. The test components usually differ from the glass used in market-ready smartphones, so the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max may end up looking different from what currently circulating images show.

Also read: Major Display Changes Tipped For Vivo X500 Series: Bigger Standard Variant, Smaller Pro Model

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