SIR Phase 3: Full List Of States, UTs Where Electoral Rolls Will Be Revised — Maharashtra, Karnataka & More

The Election Commission of India has directed the conduct of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in 16 states and three Union Territories, as per the announced schedule.

As per the announcement, during Phase-III, more than 3.94 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will conduct door-to-door verification covering around 36.73 crore electors. They will be assisted by 3.42 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties during the enumeration process. The Phase-III SIR has been planned along with the ongoing Census house listing work, using the same field staff to make the process smooth.

According to the Election Commission, the exercise will be carried out in Delhi, Odisha, Mizoram, Sikkim, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Telangana, Punjab, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Nagaland, and Tripura. The revision will also cover the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu,

With this phase, the nationwide revision exercise will cover all remaining States and UTs, except Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The Commission stated that the schedule for these three regions will be announced later, taking into account the completion of Census work and weather conditions in snow-bound and high-altitude areas.

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The ECI noted that across two earlier phases conducted in 13 States and Union Territories, the revision process covered nearly 59 crore electors. This monumental effort involved a combined force of over 6.3 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and 9.2 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) representing various political parties.

SIR has already been successfully implemented across 13 States and Union Territories, including Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Goa, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep. Additionally, the Election Commission noted that a "special revision" was specifically conducted in Assam to address state-specific requirements.

The ECI described the SIR not as an intrusive measure, but a joint process that includes voters, political parties, and election officials. It said the main aim is to keep the voter lists accurate and transparent.

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