Visiting Thailand? Liquor Curbs Tweaked — Check Timings, Fines And Alcohol-Prohibited Zones

Thailand has implemented eight new rules that regulate the sale and consumption of alcohol in public areas, transportation facilities, and government spaces. The revised regulations go into effect immediately after they are published in the Royal Gazette, reported the Bangkok Post.

According to authorities, the revisions are meant to better reflect current circumstances and public use of common places. With effect from May 2026, Thailand has implemented new alcohol restrictions with the main goals of modernising antiquated legislation, enhancing public order, increasing safety in transportation hubs, and enforcing more stringent controls over public use.

By limiting sales and use in public areas, including roadways, stations, and parks, these revisions reinforce regulations that were first implemented in 2008. The revised regulations forbid the selling of alcoholic beverages on public roadways, within cars, and in cars parked on public roads.

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Additionally, alcohol sales on trains and at rail stations are prohibited in Thailand, with the exception of special events hosted within Bangkok Station's air-conditioned rooms. Transportation, parks, and government areas are all subject to new regulations.

The new rules make it illegal to sell or consume alcohol at ferry terminals, public passenger piers, and passenger transportation facilities across the country.

The authorities have also prohibited the sale and consumption of alcohol on factory grounds, with the exception of liquor production facilities where tasting is a necessary component of the manufacturing process.

Key Alcohol Regulations (2026)

Sale Hours: Retailers and restaurants can sell alcohol from 11:00 AM to 12:00 AM (midnight).

Afternoon Ban Exception: As of late 2025, the 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM ban has been lifted on a 180-day trial basis.

Alcohol-Free Zones: As of May 12, 2026, new regulations prohibit the sale and consumption of alcohol in

Public parks, temples, and religious sites.

Government offices and state enterprises.

Railway stations and on trains.

Public passenger piers and on boats.

Gas stations/petrol stations.

Factory business areas.

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Drinking outside permitted hours or in prohibited zones can lead to a 10,000 Baht fine and up to six months in prison.

Alcohol sales are completely banned on major Buddhist holidays, which can occur throughout the year (e.g., Makha Bucha, Visakha Bucha, Asahna Bucha).

These regulations are strictly adhered to, particularly when police do more inspections around significant holidays like Songkran.

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