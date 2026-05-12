Thailand's DTV Visa Offers Long-Term Stay Option For Indians, Global Travellers — Cost, Rules And How It Works

Thailand has rolled out a new long-term visa programme aimed at attracting digital nomads, remote workers, freelancers and wellness travellers, offering eligible foreigners, including Indians, the opportunity to stay in the country for up to five years.

Called the Destination Thailand Visa (DTV), the multiple-entry visa is part of Thailand's broader push to position itself as a global hub for remote work, cultural tourism and long-stay travel.

Unlike a conventional tourist visa, the DTV is designed for travellers looking to spend extended periods in Thailand while working remotely for overseas employers, joining training programmes, or participating in cultural and wellness activities.

The visa allows holders to remain in Thailand for up to 180 days per entry, with an option to extend the stay by another 180 days. Since the visa is multiple-entry and valid for five years, travellers can leave and re-enter the country several times during that period.

ALSO READ | Vietnam Overtakes Thailand As Indian Travellers Rethink Asia Travel Plans

Who Can Apply?

Thailand has opened the DTV to citizens of eligible countries, including India. The programme broadly caters to:

Digital nomads and remote workers

Freelancers serving overseas clients

Entrepreneurs running foreign businesses

Participants in long-term courses or training programmes

Wellness and medical tourists

Individuals joining Thai cultural activities

However, visa holders are not permitted to work for Thai-registered companies unless they obtain a separate Thai work permit.

Thailand's ‘Soft Power' Push

One of the most distinctive aspects of the DTV is Thailand's inclusion of “soft power” activities as an eligibility category.

Instead of limiting the programme to remote professionals, Thailand has expanded access to applicants enrolling in cultural, wellness and lifestyle-based programmes intended to promote Thai tourism and culture internationally.

Eligible activities include:

Muay Thai training camps

Thai cooking schools

Sports and fitness academies

Wellness retreats and medical programmes

Cultural workshops and learning courses

Selected conferences and organised events

This means travellers could potentially qualify for the visa through participation in long-term programmes such as Muay Thai training in Phuket or culinary courses in Bangkok.

Financial Requirements

Applicants must demonstrate financial stability as part of the application process.

Thai authorities generally require proof of at least 500,000 Thai Baht in liquid assets, roughly equivalent to Rs 14-15 lakh, depending on currency movements.

Acceptable financial documents may include:

Bank statements from the past three to six months.Salary slips or proof of regular income

Employment contracts

Savings certificates or fixed deposits

Authorities usually require official bank-issued documents, while cryptocurrency holdings, stock portfolios and credit limits are generally not accepted as proof of funds.

Documents Typically Required

While documentation requirements can vary by embassy or visa centre, applicants are commonly asked to submit:

A passport with at least six months' validity

Passport-sized photographs

Financial statements or income proof

Remote work or overseas employment documents

Accommodation details in Thailand

Health insurance papers

Supporting documents for courses or programmes

Police clearance certificate in certain cases

Applicants enrolling in wellness retreats, Muay Thai camps or culinary schools may also need invitation letters or enrolment confirmations.

ALSO READ | Phuket Mystery Deepens After Indian Tourists Lose Consciousness Back-To-Back; One Dies

How To Apply

Applications can usually be submitted through Thailand's e-visa platform or authorised visa service providers such as BLS centres in India.

The process generally involves:

Confirming eligibility criteria

Gathering supporting documents

Submitting the application online or through authorised centres

Paying the visa fee, which is currently around Rs 25,000 for Indian applicants

Attending a document verification appointment, if required

Waiting for processing, which may take anywhere from a few days to over a week

What Happens After Arrival?

After arriving in Thailand, visa holders may need to comply with immigration procedures such as TM30 residence reporting.

Travellers wishing to stay beyond the initial 180-day period can apply for an extension for an additional fee of approximately 1,900 Thai Baht.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.