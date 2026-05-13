Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s Launch Date In India Confirmed, Key Specs Revealed

Oppo has confirmed the India launch date for its upcoming flagship smartphone — Find X9 Ultra — which will be unveiled alongside the Find X9s. The new smartphones are set to expand the Find X9 lineup in the country, with both models focusing on advanced imaging capabilities built in collaboration with Hasselblad. The Find X9 Ultra will feature a powerful camera setup comprising a 200MP main sensor and 200MP 3x telephoto, while the Find X9s gets a triple 50MP rear camera array.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s Launch Date In India Announced

Oppo is set to launch the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s in India on May 21. While the company has revealed the features of the two smartphones, it added that pricing and availability details for both will be shared during the launch event.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Specs And Features

The Find X9 Ultra stands out with an impressive camera array featuring a 200MP main sensor, a 200MP 3x telephoto, and a 50MP 10x periscope telephoto for long-range shooting. For video, the smartphone offers 8K 30fps recording and 4K 120fps recording on both main and telephoto cameras.

Powering the Find X9 Ultra is Qualcomm's flagship-grade Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform. To manage heat during intensive tasks like 8K video and gaming, Oppo has included a 3D Cryo-velocity Cooling System with an Encapsulated Thermal Unit and a vapour chamber. The device also features a large 7,050mAh silicon-carbon battery.

Oppo Find X9s Specs And Features

On the other hand, the Find X9s gets a triple 50MP Hasselblad camera system with support for dual-video capture and 4K 60fps Dolby Vision recording across all cameras. The smartphone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset built on a 3nm process, paired with the Trinity Engine and a large vapour chamber cooling system.

The Find X9s comes powered by a 7,025mAh silicon-carbon battery, housed inside a fairly thin 7.99 mm body.

Also read: Motorola's Debut Book-Style Foldable — Razr Fold — Launched In India; Full Specs, Features, Price In India

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