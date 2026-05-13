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Gold Silver Prices Today: Latest City-Wise Rates Of 24K, 22K Gold And 999 Silver

Here's how much gold, silver costs in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities on May 13.

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Gold Silver Prices Today: Latest City-Wise Rates Of 24K, 22K Gold And 999 Silver
Gold and Silver Prices In India
Photo: Unsplash

The government on Wednesday increased import duties on gold and silver to 15%, a sharp hike aimed at curbing non-essential imports amid external pressures linked to the Middle East crisis and its impact on foreign exchange reserves. Effective May 13, the duty on gold and silver has been raised from 6%, while the levy on platinum has been increased from 6.4% to 15.4%.

The move also includes corresponding revisions to duties on related products such as gold and silver dore, coins and findings. The decision follows closely on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for restraint in gold purchases and broader austerity measures to reduce avoidable foreign exchange spending.

India, the world's second-largest consumer of gold after China, imports significant volumes of the precious metal to meet jewellery industry demand, resulting in substantial forex outflows.

ALSO READ: Behind The Gold Duty Hike: West Asia Crisis Prompts Government Move To Protect Forex, CAD

The following are the 24k, 22k gold rates at 2:00 p.m.

CityGold 24k (10 Gram)Gold 22 K (10 Gram)Silver 999 Fine (1 kg)
Mumbai1,63,0001,49,4172,96,690
Delhi1,62,2701,48,7482,95,380
Kolkata1,62,6201,49,0682,96,780
Chennai1,63,2501,49,6462,97,450
Bangalore1,62,9101,49,3342,96,820
Hyderabad1,63,0401,49,4532,96,360

According to the government said the import duty increase is a "preventive measure" amid "extraordinary external conditions" and a signal of prudent economic governance. It reflects India's proactive response to emerging external risks through targeted interventions, thereby reducing the need for more disruptive corrective measures at a later stage.

The increase in customs duty on precious metals is intended to moderate avoidable import demand and ease pressure on the external account, sources said, adding that it is a "calibrated and proportionate intervention" designed to encourage moderation in non-essential imports at a time when external vulnerabilities remain elevated.

ALSO READ: Gold, Silver Rates Today Live: MCX Gold Surges 6%, Silver Hits Rs 3 Lakh After Import Duty Hike — What To Expect?

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