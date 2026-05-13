Motorola's Debut Book-Style Foldable — Razr Fold — Launched In India; Full Specs, Features, Price In India

Motorola has officially launched its book-style foldable smartphone, the Razr Fold, in India. While the company has had a lineup of flip phones in the past, its first book-style foldable was first unveiled at MWC 2026 in March and has since gone on sale in global markets. It is now available in India, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, featuring a 6.6-inch cover display and an 8.1-inch inner display, a large 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support, and a triple 50MP rear cameras.

Motorola Razr Fold Price In India

Motorola Razr Fold's price in India starts at Rs 1,49,999 for the base version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, with the 16GB RAM with 512GB storage model costing Rs 1,59,999 after offers. The FIFA World Cup edition is priced at Rs 1,69,999 for 16GB RAM with 512GB storage.

Customers can purchase the Motorola Razr Fold through the official Motorola India website, Flipkart, and select retail stores in India.

Motorola Razr Fold Specs And Features

On the display front, the Razr Fold sports a 6.6-inch LTPO pOLED cover screen with a smooth 165Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 6,000 nits, with the cover protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3. The inner foldable screen measures 8.1 inches, uses LTPO pOLED technology with 2K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 6,200 nits peak brightness, and comes shielded by Ultra Thin Glass.

Under the hood, the Razr Fold gets a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. It runs on Android 16 with Motorola's My UX skin and comes with a promised seven years of software updates and security patches.

For photography, the phone features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony Lytia 828 main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera. It also has a 32MP selfie camera on the cover display and a 20MP front camera on the inner screen.

The device packs a 6,000mAh battery, claimed to be the largest in any foldable smartphone, offering up to 43 hours of usage. It supports fast 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Despite the substantial battery, it is quite slim, measuring 4.6 mm in thickness when unfolded. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IP49 dust and water resistance rating.

The Razr Fold will be available in Pantone Blackened Blue and Pantone Lily White colour options, along with a special FIFA World Cup 26 Edition that features football-inspired design elements. It comes in two variants: 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, and 16GB RAM with 512GB storage.

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