CM Vijay Drops 'Astrologer' Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel From OSD Post Amid Opposition Heat

Facing mounting criticism from opposition parties, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday revoked the appointment of 'astrologer' Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

The decision comes amid a political storm over the controversial appointment, with opposition leaders demanding immediate action.

R Rathi, a practising lawyer, has also filed a plea before the Madras High Court challenging the appointment of Vettrivel. The plea sought a writ of quo warranto against Vettrivel, questioning the authority under which he holds the post.

Speaking in assembly, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) General Secretary and MLA Premalatha Vijayakanth said the appointment of astrologer as OSD to the Chief Minister is highly condemnable on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu.

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Meanwhile, TVK leader CT Nirmal Kumar told reporters, "He is our media person… our media spokesperson. He can be from any profession but has been appointed as a media handler," reported NDTV.

Pandit Vettrivel is believed to have predicted a 'tsunami victory' for Vijay ahead of polls. He has over four decades of experience in Vedic astrology, meditation-based guidance and numerology.

Meanwhile, TVK government crossed a major hurdle as it won a confidence-boosting trust vote by a 144:22 margin amid a walkout by the principal opposition party DMK.

In the 234-member House, 118 is the simple majority mark.

Vijay asserted that his government will function with 'horse-speed' and rejected the opposition's allegations of horse-trading to win the trust vote.

On Tuesday, Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil had questioned the posting of "an astrologer" as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) by the TVK government.

ALSO READ: Vijay's TVK: Check Full List Of First Cabinet Ministers In New Tamil Nadu Government

Former IAS officer Senthil reposted on his 'X' handle, a copy of the letter purportedly appointing Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as OSD to Chief Minister with immediate effect.

"Beats me. Why would an astrologer require an OSD position?? Can anyone explain?" wrote the MP for Tiruvalluvar constituency.

The letter, dated May 12, had going viral online.

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