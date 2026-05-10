Vijay's TVK: Check Full List Of First Cabinet Ministers In New Tamil Nadu Government

C. Joseph Vijay, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, has officially submitted a nine-member list for his inaugural cabinet, marking a historic transition as the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) prepares to form its first-ever government. The compact executive team is scheduled to take the oath of office, establishing a streamlined leadership structure for the state's new political era.

Following the confirmation of a TVK-led administration, Chief Minister-designate C. Joseph Vijay has secured the backing of 120 MLAs, surpassing the 118-seat requirement, thanks to critical support from the Congress, VCK, Left parties, and IUML. This coalition ends decades of alternating rule by the DMK and AIADMK, paving the way for a historic swearing-in ceremony at Chennai's Nehru Stadium.

K.A. Sengottaiyan - A veteran nine-time MLA and former AIADMK heavyweight who previously worked closely with former Chief Ministers MGR and Jayalalithaa. As the Chief Coordinator of the TVK executive committee, he provides essential administrative weight and political experience to the new government.

- A veteran nine-time MLA and former AIADMK heavyweight who previously worked closely with former Chief Ministers MGR and Jayalalithaa. As the Chief Coordinator of the TVK executive committee, he provides essential administrative weight and political experience to the new government. R. Nirmalkumar - A former BJP functionary and currently the Joint General Secretary of the TVK, who secured a victory in the Thiruparankundram constituency in Madurai. He has transitioned into a key political representative for the party.

- A former BJP functionary and currently the Joint General Secretary of the TVK, who secured a victory in the Thiruparankundram constituency in Madurai. He has transitioned into a key political representative for the party. Aadhav Arjuna - The MLA-elect for Villivakkam and TVK General Secretary for Election Campaign Management, who previously served as a deputy general secretary for the VCK. He played a central role in securing the official support of the VCK to help TVK reach the majority mark.

- The MLA-elect for Villivakkam and TVK General Secretary for Election Campaign Management, who previously served as a deputy general secretary for the VCK. He played a central role in securing the official support of the VCK to help TVK reach the majority mark. Dr. K.G. Arunraj - A former IRS officer who resigned from his federal career to serve as TVK's General Secretary for Policy and Propaganda. He enters the cabinet after winning the election from his home turf in the Tiruchengode constituency.

- A former IRS officer who resigned from his federal career to serve as TVK's General Secretary for Policy and Propaganda. He enters the cabinet after winning the election from his home turf in the Tiruchengode constituency. N. Anand - A former AINRC MLA from Puducherry and current TVK General Secretary who won from the T. Nagar constituency. He is recognized for building the party's grassroots foundation and brings prior legislative experience to the cabinet.

- A former AINRC MLA from Puducherry and current TVK General Secretary who won from the T. Nagar constituency. He is recognized for building the party's grassroots foundation and brings prior legislative experience to the cabinet. P. Venkataramanan - The party Treasurer and Mylapore MLA-elect, who is a postgraduate lawyer by profession with a clean legal record and brings professional legal expertise to the leadership team.

- The party Treasurer and Mylapore MLA-elect, who is a postgraduate lawyer by profession with a clean legal record and brings professional legal expertise to the leadership team. Rajmohan -The MLA-elect for Egmore and TVK Propaganda Secretary, widely known for his background as a television and film personality.

-The MLA-elect for Egmore and TVK Propaganda Secretary, widely known for his background as a television and film personality. Dr. T.K. Prabhu -A dentist-turned-politician serving as the Sivaganga East District Party Secretary who won the Karaikudi constituency seat. He enters the cabinet with a background in healthcare and significant private-sector assets totaling over ₹11 crore.

-A dentist-turned-politician serving as the Sivaganga East District Party Secretary who won the Karaikudi constituency seat. He enters the cabinet with a background in healthcare and significant private-sector assets totaling over ₹11 crore. Selvi S. Keerthana-The youngest member of the new cabinet, who secured her victory from the Virudhunagar district. Her appointment marks a historic moment as she becomes one of the youngest ministers in the history of Tamil Nadu politics.

Six MLAs in the TVK fold have prior experience as active members of political parties, including former DMK member R. S. Murugan and AIADMK's 2024 Nilgiris Lok Sabha candidate Logesh Tamilselvan, son of former Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal. Eight MLAs have previously served as legislators, including former Tiruppur MP V. Sathyabama, former AIADMK MLAs V. Narayanan and M. V. Karuppaiya, former DMK leader V. S. Babu, and two-term AIADMK MLA J.C.D. Prabhakar.

As per affidavit disclosures, the TVK's 107 legislators come from varied educational backgrounds, with 67 MLAs holding graduate degrees. Fifteen MLAs are educated up to Class 12, while 24 studied up to Class 10 or below. Sixty-seven MLAs have no criminal cases, while 40 have at least one pending case.

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