Amit Shah, JP Nadda Cut Convoy Sizes Following Modi's Fuel-Conservation Push

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reduced his official convoy to less than half its original size. The decision follows a direct appeal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging national "economic resilience" amid rising global fuel costs and the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda has also significantly downsized his official convoy, reducing the number of vehicles by nearly half in response to Modi's nationwide call for fuel conservation.

The Home Minister's move mirrors a recent shift in the Prime Minister's own travel protocols. During recent visits to Gujarat and Assam, Modi significantly scaled back his motorcade, retaining only the essential security components mandated by the Special Protection Group (SPG).

Sources indicate that these changes were implemented immediately following the Prime Minister's address in Hyderabad, where he redefined modern patriotism as a commitment to responsible daily living.

“Patriotism is not only about the willingness to sacrifice one's life on the border,” the Prime Minister stated during a gathering in Secunderabad. “In these times, it is about fulfilling our duties to the nation in our daily lives.”

ALSO READ: PM Modi Orders SPG To Cut His Convoy By Half, Avoid Fresh Car Purchases

Beyond slashing vehicle numbers, the Prime Minister has directed officials to integrate electric vehicles (EVs) into official convoys wherever feasible, utilizing existing fleets to avoid new expenditures. This initiative is part of a broader "Seven Appeals" strategy aimed at reducing India's dependence on imported fuel and chemical fertilizers.

The government's new mandate encourages citizens and officials alike to adopt public transport, carpooling, and sustainable alternatives to combat the impact of global supply chain disruptions.

In addition to fuel conservation, the Prime Minister has called for a reduction in edible oil consumption and a shift toward natural farming practices to strengthen the nation's fiscal health.

Officials confirmed that while the Home Minister's convoy has been streamlined, all mandatory security arrangements remain fully intact, ensuring that safety protocols are not compromised by the new efficiency measures.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.