Vodafone Shares Jump 8% Amid Plans To Consider Fund Raising

Shares of Vodafone Idea jumped 8% on Wednesday, May13 after the telecom company informed the exchanges regarding board of directors meeting to consider fund raising.

Vodafone Idea share price advanced 8.16% intraday to Rs 12.86 apiece. The scrip was trading 7.8% higher by 1:51 pm. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.58%.

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