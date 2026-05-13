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Vodafone Shares Jump 8% Amid Plans To Consider Fund Raising

Vodafone Idea shares rose after telecom firm informed the exchanges regarding board of directors meeting to consider fund raising.

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Vodafone Shares Jump 8% Amid Plans To Consider Fund Raising
  • Shares of Vodafone Idea rose 8% on May 13 following board meeting news
  • The company informed exchanges about a fund-raising consideration meeting
  • Vodafone Idea shares reached an intraday high of Rs 12.86 per share
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Shares of Vodafone Idea jumped 8% on Wednesday, May13 after the telecom company informed the exchanges regarding board of directors meeting to consider fund raising.

Vodafone Idea share price advanced 8.16% intraday to Rs 12.86  apiece. The scrip was trading 7.8% higher by 1:51 pm. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.58%.

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