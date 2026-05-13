Apple iPhones To Get Customisable Camera App With iOS 27: Report

Apple is set to introduce a customisable Camera app for the iPhone as part of the iOS 27 software update. According to a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the company aims to give users greater control over the camera interface by allowing them to select which features appear in the app and where they are positioned. These features include controls for flash, exposure, timer, resolution, depth of field, photo styles, and more, Gurman noted, citing people familiar with the development.

According to Gurman, the new system in iPhones will label camera controls as widgets that users can arrange at the top of the camera interface as per their choice and usage requirements. To make changes, users can choose a transparent widget tray from the bottom of the app, where options such as basic, manual, and settings will be available.

Apple intends to retain the current layout for the Camera app, which features buttons for quick tap and access to flash, Night Mode, Live Photos, etc. Alongside this, the company will reportedly introduce an advanced customisable layout targeted primarily at photography enthusiasts and professionals who want more custom controls.

As per the report, camera modes such as photo and video will support their own dedicated set of widgets. A new Siri camera mode is also planned, which will integrate Visual Intelligence capabilities currently available through the Camera Control or Action buttons.

Additionally, the existing view that displays camera controls — currently accessed from the top right — will reportedly be relocated to the right of the shutter button. Apple is also expected to introduce new grid and level options to further enhance the camera experience.

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