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IMD Issues Severe Heat Wave Warning For Rajasthan, UP; Monsoons To Hit Kerala On May 26

IMD has also predicted heatwave conditions for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi between May 17-21.

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IMD Issues Severe Heat Wave Warning For Rajasthan, UP; Monsoons To Hit Kerala On May 26
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The India Meteorological Department has issued warnings for heatwave conditions in multiple states, with West Rajasthan expected to face severe heat in isolated pockets between May 18-21 and Uttar Pradesh likely between May 18-19. The weather agency has also predicted heatwave conditions for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi between May 17-21.

Additioanlly, heatwave may grip East Rajasthan between May 16-21, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha between May 16-21, Chhattisgarh between May 18-21, and Jharkhand between May 16-18. The highest maximum temperature of 45.6°C was recorded at Amravati, Maharashtra, on May 15.

ALSO READ: Monsoon To Arrive Early This Year? IMD Forecasts Onset In Kerala By May 26

Regional Weather Outlook

Northwest India is expected to witness isolated light-to-moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40-50 km/h over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and East Rajasthan on May 16. Maximum temperatures may rise by 4-6°C over the Western Himalayan region till May 21, while the plains may see a 2-4°C rise till May 18.

Northeast India will experience scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura between May 16-17. Isolated heavy rainfall is forecast over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam-Meghalaya between May 16-21.

East India will face a thundersquall with wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands between May 16-18; Bihar on May 16 and 20-21; and Jharkhand on May 17-18. Isolated heavy-to-very heavy rainfall is expected over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim between May 16-18.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka Likely To Receive Heavy Rainfall; IMD Warns Of Severe Heatwave In These States

Central India will witness isolated rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds in Chhattisgarh between May 16-17, with maximum temperatures expected to rise by 2-3°C on May 18-19.

West India is forecast to receive isolated rainfall in Konkan-Goa between May 16-17 and Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada between May 16-18, with hot and humid conditions in Konkan-Goa on May 16.

South Peninsular India will experience scattered thunderstorms with gusty winds over Kerala-Mahe, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and interior Karnataka between May 16-19. The Southwest Monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala on May 26 with a model error of ±4 days.

Fishermen Warning

Squally weather with wind speeds of 40-50 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h, is likely to hit along the Kerala coast and Lakshadweep area, while winds of 45-55 km/h gusting to 65 km/h are forecast along the south Somalia coast. Over the Bay of Bengal, similar conditions will prevail as well as over the Gulf of Mannar, south Bay of Bengal, east-central Bay of Bengal, and Andaman Sea between May 16-19. Fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into these areas.

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