IMD Issues Severe Heat Wave Warning For Rajasthan, UP; Monsoons To Hit Kerala On May 26

The India Meteorological Department has issued warnings for heatwave conditions in multiple states, with West Rajasthan expected to face severe heat in isolated pockets between May 18-21 and Uttar Pradesh likely between May 18-19. The weather agency has also predicted heatwave conditions for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi between May 17-21.

Additioanlly, heatwave may grip East Rajasthan between May 16-21, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha between May 16-21, Chhattisgarh between May 18-21, and Jharkhand between May 16-18. The highest maximum temperature of 45.6°C was recorded at Amravati, Maharashtra, on May 15.

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Regional Weather Outlook

Northwest India is expected to witness isolated light-to-moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40-50 km/h over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and East Rajasthan on May 16. Maximum temperatures may rise by 4-6°C over the Western Himalayan region till May 21, while the plains may see a 2-4°C rise till May 18.

Northeast India will experience scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura between May 16-17. Isolated heavy rainfall is forecast over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam-Meghalaya between May 16-21.

East India will face a thundersquall with wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands between May 16-18; Bihar on May 16 and 20-21; and Jharkhand on May 17-18. Isolated heavy-to-very heavy rainfall is expected over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim between May 16-18.

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Central India will witness isolated rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds in Chhattisgarh between May 16-17, with maximum temperatures expected to rise by 2-3°C on May 18-19.

West India is forecast to receive isolated rainfall in Konkan-Goa between May 16-17 and Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada between May 16-18, with hot and humid conditions in Konkan-Goa on May 16.

South Peninsular India will experience scattered thunderstorms with gusty winds over Kerala-Mahe, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and interior Karnataka between May 16-19. The Southwest Monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala on May 26 with a model error of ±4 days.

Fishermen Warning

Squally weather with wind speeds of 40-50 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h, is likely to hit along the Kerala coast and Lakshadweep area, while winds of 45-55 km/h gusting to 65 km/h are forecast along the south Somalia coast. Over the Bay of Bengal, similar conditions will prevail as well as over the Gulf of Mannar, south Bay of Bengal, east-central Bay of Bengal, and Andaman Sea between May 16-19. Fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into these areas.

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