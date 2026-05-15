Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka Likely To Receive Heavy Rainfall; IMD Warns Of Severe Heatwave In These States

India is witnessing a stark weather divide this week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing heavy rainfall alerts for southern and northeastern states while warning of severe heatwave conditions across northern and central regions.

Southern Regions Brace for Rainfall

The IMD has placed several southern states on high alert, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next five days. Residents in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala should expect consistent, intense precipitation through May 19. South Interior Karnataka is also bracing for significant rainfall starting May 15.

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The weather agency highlighted a particular risk of hailstorm activity in North Interior Karnataka over the next 48 hours. Meanwhile, the northeastern states remain under a week-long watch for isolated heavy rainfall.

Northern and Central India Brace for Heat Wave

While southern states prepare for intense rainfall, several regions in northwestern and central India are likely to experience extreme heat wave conditions. The IMD warned that severe heat wave conditions are expected to prevail in many places in West Rajasthan between May 17 and May 19.

Heat wave conditions are also likely in isolated pockets across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi from May 16 to May 20. Similar conditions are expected over West Uttar Pradesh from May 15 to May 17, East Uttar Pradesh from May 14 to May 17 and again on May 20, and across parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan during varying periods through May 20.

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Authorities have advised residents to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, stay hydrated, and take precautions against heat-related illnesses.

People, especially infants, the elderly, and those with chronic illnesses, have been urged to drink sufficient water and consume hydrating fluids such as ORS, lemon water, buttermilk, and traditional drinks like lassi and rice water to remain safe during the ongoing heat wave conditions.

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