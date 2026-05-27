IPL 2026 Orange Cap Race: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Klaasen Among Top Contenders

IPL 2026 has been the most explosive batting season in the tournament's history. Teams attacked relentlessly through the league stage, pushing scoring rates to unprecedented levels and turning even 220-plus totals into chaseable targets.

The league-stage run rate of 9.85 was the highest in IPL history, while targets above 220 were successfully chased nine times this year alone, compared to just five such successful chases in the previous 18 seasons combined.

With batting numbers soaring across the competition, the race to finish at the top of the run charts has become one of the defining subplots of the playoffs. Once again, the opportunity to perform could prove decisive.

Gujarat Titans could play two more matches, while either Rajasthan Royals or Sunrisers Hyderabad could still play three more games if they reach the final. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are already through to the final, meaning the RCB opener will have only one innings left to add to his tally.

Here's a look at the top contenders for the IPL 2026 Orange Cap:

1) Sai Sudharsan (GT): 652 runs

Sai Sudharsan entered the playoffs as the frontrunner for the Orange Cap after a remarkably consistent campaign. The Gujarat Titans opener has combined control with aggression, scoring at a strike rate close to 158 while also anchoring innings deep into matches.

His numbers against the remaining playoff teams are strong. Sudharsan struck 55 against Rajasthan Royals, 61 against Sunrisers Hyderabad and registered a superb century against RCB earlier in the season before his unfortunate dismissal in Qualifier 1 which ended his stay with just 14 runs.

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With GT still capable of playing two more matches if they win Qualifier 2, Sudharsan remains among the strongest contenders to finish on top.

2) Shubman Gill (GT): 618 runs

Hot on the heels of Sudharsan is his captain Shubman Gill, who has quietly produced another elite IPL season. He has amassed 618 runs this campaign, with six half-centuries and a strike rate close to 160.

Against his potential next opponents, Gill smashed 84 off 44 against Rajasthan Royals and produced scores of 32 and 43 against RCB during the league stage. His only poor outing among the remaining contenders came against SRH, where he managed just five before being dismissed by Praful Hinge.

Like Sudharsan, GT potentially playing two more matches if they win Qualifier 2 strengthen Gill's chances.

3) Heinrich Klaasen (SRH): 606 runs

SRH's middle-order destroyer, Heinrich Klaasen, has arguably been one of the most effective batters of the season. Batting entirely at No. 4 or lower, he became the first player in IPL history to score more than 600 runs in a season from that position.

His form against the remaining playoff teams has been mixed but dangerous. Klaasen hammered 51 off 24 and 31 off 22 against RCB, managed only 14 against GT, and produced scores of 40 (26) and 29 (24) against Rajasthan Royals.

If SRH make a deep playoff run, Klaasen's finishing ability could quickly pull him into Orange Cap contention.

4) Virat Kohli (RCB): 600 runs

Kohli's reinvention this season has been central to RCB's run to the final. The 37-year-old has scored 600 runs for a record fourth-consecutive season and it came at a career-best strike rate of 164.38 while maintaining his consistency at the top.

His record against the remaining playoff sides is particularly impressive. Kohli struck 69* and 15 against SRH, 81 against GT in Bengaluru, 28 against them in Ahmedabad and added another 43 in Qualifier 1. He also blasted 32 off just 16 balls against Rajasthan Royals earlier in the campaign.

The challenge for Kohli is opportunity. With RCB already waiting in the final, he has only one innings left to overtake the GT pair.

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5) Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR): 583 runs

The 15-year-old has been one of the breakout stars of IPL 2026. Sooryavanshi's ultra-aggressive approach has transformed Rajasthan's powerplays, with the teenager striking at more than 230 across the league stage. He also leads the charts for most sixes in the season with 53 maximums.

His record against playoff rivals underlines that fearlessness. He was dismissed for a duck in Hyderabad but came roaring back with 103 off 37 against SRH in Jaipur. Sooryavanshi also scored a blistering 78 off 26 against RCB at Guwahati. Against Gujarat Titans, he scored 36 off 16 in Jaipur and a quick-fire 31 off 18 in Ahmedabad .

If Rajasthan survive the Eliminator, Sooryavanshi could rapidly climb the standings.

6) Ishan Kishan (SRH): 569 runs

Kishan has been one of the driving forces behind Hyderabad's explosive batting template. Operating at a strike rate nearing 180, the left-hander has repeatedly delivered rapid starts at the top.

He dominated RCB twice this season with scores of 80 and 79, while also smashing 91 against Rajasthan Royals. His only poor outing against the remaining playoff teams came against GT, where he managed 11 during SRH's collapse for 86.

Like Klaasen, Kishan's chances improve significantly if SRH progress deep into the playoffs.

7) Abhishek Sharma (SRH): 563 runs

Abhishek has continued his rise as one of the IPL's most dangerous powerplay hitters. His strike rate above 206 has made him one of the fastest-scoring batters in the competition.

Against Rajasthan Royals, he rebounded from a duck in the first meeting to score 57 off 29 in Jaipur. He also blasted 56 off 22 against RCB after returning just 7 runs against them in Bengaluru. However, GT managed to contain him to just six runs earlier this season.

With SRH potentially having three matches left, Abhishek remains an outside contender.

IPL Orange Cap 2026: Who Has The Edge?

From a purely mathematical standpoint, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill hold the advantage because of both their current positions and GT's potential two matches. Kohli's consistency keeps him firmly alive, but the RCB star may simply run out of innings.

The SRH trio of Klaasen, Kishan and Abhishek along with RR's Sooryavanshi, meanwhile, have the advantage of opportunity if their teams make a deep run from the Eliminator.

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