IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Tickets Starting At Rs 2,250 For Match In New Chandigarh On District By Zomato — How To Book

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 league stage over now, the tournament is slowly moving towards its grand finale. After an intense Qualifier 1 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday, May 26, fans are now eagerly waiting for the Eliminator match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) today, May 27.

For those planning to watch Qualifier 2 live on May 29 between GT and the winner of today's Eliminator match, tickets are now available online starting at Rs 2,250.

Qualifier 2 will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, also known as the New International Cricket Stadium, in New Chandigarh. The stadium, located in Mullanpur near Mohali, has a seating capacity of 38,000.

Here is how fans can book tickets for Qualifier 2:

First, visit district.in or open the District by Zomato app. You will get the listing for the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match, “TATA IPL 2026 - Qualifier 2, Fri, 29 May, 7:30 PM | NEW INTERNATIONAL CRICKET STADIUM, Tira.” Click on it.

Once in, click on the “book my tickets” option, then select your preferred stand from the interactive seating map. Available sections appear in colour, while sold-out stands are shown in grey. Fans can also filter tickets based on budget.

After selecting seats, add them to the cart and complete the booking within 10 minutes. Buyers then need to enter billing details and make payment through UPI, debit or credit card, net banking, or wallets.

The final ticket will be issued as an M-ticket with a QR code on the District app. No physical tickets will be provided.

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Ticket pre-sale for RuPay Credit Card holders began on May 22 at 7 PM with a 24-hour priority window. General ticket sales opened on May 23 for all fans through District by Zomato and the official IPL website, iplt20.com. These are the only authorised platforms for IPL 2026 playoff tickets.

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