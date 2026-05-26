IPL 2026 Purple Cap Race: Who Will Win — Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rabada, Archer Or Rashid Khan?

The IPL 2026 season has belonged to batters. The tournament's overall run rate of 9.85 is the highest in IPL history, while six-hitting and successful high-scoring chases have also broken previous benchmarks.

The 200-run mark has already been crossed 61 times this season, comfortably eclipsing the previous record of 52 from IPL 2025. Targets above 220 have been chased down nine times this year alone, compared to just five 220+ successful chases in the previous 18 seasons combined.

Power-hitting has also reached another level with 1,349 sixes this season, setting a new IPL record after the 2025 mark of 1,294 was surpassed before the league stage concluded.

Yet amid this avalanche of runs, a handful of bowlers have consistently managed to control games, break partnerships and survive the brutal conditions. The IPL 2026 Purple Cap race has become one of the most compelling subplots of the season, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer, Rashid Khan and Eshan Malinga all still in contention.

A major factor in the race is opportunity. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans are guaranteed at least two more matches because of their playoff qualification route, giving Bhuvneshwar, Rabada and Rashid additional overs and potentially another final.

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Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, face knockout cricket immediately, meaning Archer's or Malinga's campaign could end with a single defeat.

Here's a look at the top contenders for the IPL 2026 Purple Cap

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB): 24 wickets

Bhuvneshwar's resurgence has been one of the stories of the season. In a tournament dominated by power-hitters, the veteran seamer has relied on movement, control and exceptional death bowling to reclaim his place among the league's elite wicket-takers.

His economy rate of 8.07 is the best among the top five wicket-takers, underlining how effectively he has operated this season. More importantly for RCB, he has repeatedly struck inside the powerplay before returning to close out innings at the death.

The matchup against Gujarat Titans is especially encouraging for Bhuvneshwar. In the league-stage meeting in Ahmedabad, he produced figures of 3/28 and became the first Indian fast bowler to complete 350 T20 wickets during the spell. GT's aggressive top order often attacks pace early, which could again bring wicket-taking opportunities in the powerplay.

Even in the clash against GT at Bengaluru, where Gujarat posted 205/3, Bhuvneshwar returned respectable figures of 1/31 as RCB completed a high-scoring win.

With RCB assured of at least two matches, and potentially three if they reach the final, Bhuvneshwar may have the clearest path to finishing with the Purple Cap.

Kagiso Rabada (GT): 24 wickets

Rabada's season has been built around high-impact breakthroughs. While his economy of 9.18 reflects the difficult conditions, the South African has consistently delivered wickets against top-order batters and shifted momentum during critical phases.

RCB, however, have been one of the few batting units to punish him this season. The meeting at Bengaluru proved brutal for the South African who finished with 0/45 as GT conceded a successful chase despite posting 205/3.

In the return fixture a week later, Rabada overcame an aggressive start from Virat Kohli to dismiss him after being hit for multiple boundaries in his opening over. He was the most expensive bowler on the night with 1/44 despite RCB being bowled out for 155.

GT's playoff position though significantly boosts Rabada's chances. Like Bhuvneshwar, he is guaranteed at least two more matches, and the Titans' balanced attack often allows him to bowl in wicket-taking phases rather than purely defensive overs.

Given his strike rate and the additional games available, Rabada remains arguably the strongest challenger to Bhuvneshwar for the Purple Cap.

Jofra Archer (RR): 21 wickets

Archer's impact has gone beyond raw wicket numbers. Rajasthan Royals have relied heavily on his pace and ability to disrupt aggressive batting units, particularly in the powerplay and at the death.

His record against Sunrisers Hyderabad, one of the most destructive batting teams this season, is especially noteworthy. Despite finishing on the losing side on both occasions, Archer was RR's most effective bowler in both league meetings, returning figures of 2/37 in Hyderabad and 2/34 in Jaipur.

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The challenge for Archer is opportunity. Rajasthan are effectively in sudden-death territory, meaning one defeat could immediately end his campaign. Even if he produces another multi-wicket performance, he may simply run out of matches to catch the leaders.

Still, Archer's knack for taking wickets in clusters keeps him firmly alive in the race.

Rashid Khan (GT): 19 wickets

Rashid's season has been quieter by his own extraordinary standards, but he remains one of the most effective bowlers with his ability to shut down scoring in the middle overs and force batters into mistakes.

Against RCB in the first meeting at Bengaluru, where GT's bowlers struggled to defend 205, Rashid still emerged as one of the few wicket-taking threats with figures of 2/49. A week later in Ahmedabad, he produced one of his sharpest spells of the season, returning 2/19 and dismissing the dangerous duo of Devdutt Padikkal and Tim David as GT bowled RCB out for 155.

GT's playoff route again works in his favour. Two guaranteed matches provide Rashid enough runway to close the gap, especially with spinners often becoming more influential deeper into tournaments as pressure increases.

However, starting five wickets behind the leaders means Rashid likely needs at least one major spell, potentially a four-wicket haul, to challenge the leaders.

Eshan Malinga (SRH): 19 wickets

Eshan Malinga has emerged as one of the breakout bowling stories of IPL 2026. The Opanayake Express has impressed with his variations and control in high-pressure phases, finishing the league stage as Hyderabad's leading wicket-taker with 19 wickets in 14 matches.

He has also enjoyed success against Rajasthan Royals this season, picking up 2/31 at Hyderabad in a 57-run victory, before returning 2/38 in Jaipur.

Like Archer though, Malinga faces the challenge of opportunity, with SRH effectively in knockout territory from here on.

Who Has The Edge?

Purely from a mathematical and tactical standpoint, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kagiso Rabada enter the playoffs with the advantage. They already share the lead at 24 wickets and have a minimum of two matches remaining.

Bhuvneshwar's superior economy and proven success against Gujarat give him a slight edge, particularly if RCB progress to the finals. Rabada, however, remains the more explosive wicket-taker capable of rapidly pulling ahead with one dominant spell.

Archer's chances depend heavily on Rajasthan surviving knockout cricket, while Rashid and Malinga will require standout playoff performances to bridge the gap.

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