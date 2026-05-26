Lionel Messi Diagnosed With Hamstring Fatigue Only Weeks Before FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi sent a shiver down the spine of world football on Monday, clutching his left hamstring and signalling for a substitution during Inter Miami's final MLS match before the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Medical tests diagnosed him with muscle fatigue in his left hamstring, Inter Miami announced on Monday.

"After undergoing further medical tests this Monday, the initial diagnosis indicates an overload associated with muscle fatigue in his left hamstring," Inter Miami said in a statement.

"The timeline for his return to physical activity will depend on his clinical and functional progress," it added.

The 38-year-old Argentine maestro had been typically influential in a breathtaking 6-4 victory over Philadelphia CC, delivering two assists in a frenetic first half that produced eight goals between the sides — an all-time MLS record.

But in the 71st minute, Messi walked to the touchline clutching his hamstring and was replaced by Mateo Silvetti when play next stopped two minutes later.

Miami head coach Guillermo Hoyos moved swiftly to downplay concerns, describing the substitution as a precautionary measure driven by physical exhaustion rather than structural injury.

"As far as I know, we don't have a medical report on that yet. We will have one shortly, but he was truly fatigued in that regard," Hoyos told reporters after the match.

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When pressed on what Messi had communicated to the bench upon requesting the change, the coach elaborated: "It's fatigue, fatigue… He was tired, the pitch was heavy, and when in doubt, what you always do is try to make sure he doesn't take any risks."

The timing could hardly be more delicate. Defending champions Argentina are just three weeks from their Group J opener against Algeria on June 16, with further fixtures against Austria (June 22) and Jordan (June 27) to follow in the expanded 48-team competition.

Messi had been in scintillating form heading into the tournament, sitting atop the MLS scoring charts with 20 goal contributions — 12 goals and eight assists — this season.

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